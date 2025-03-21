Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,875 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $29.60. The stock has a market cap of $951.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

