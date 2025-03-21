Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 139,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,747,000 after acquiring an additional 56,673 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.60.

Globe Life Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE GL opened at $128.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.77. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,122 shares in the company, valued at $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 11,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $1,345,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,529.88. This trade represents a 36.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

