Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 4,530 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 151,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,799 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $36.60. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

