BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 595571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.
Separately, Clarus Securities raised BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.
BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.
