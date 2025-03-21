BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.19 and last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 595571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Clarus Securities raised BluMetric Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get BluMetric Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Trading Up 9.4 %

About BluMetric Environmental

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$40.92 million, a P/E ratio of 509.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.35.

(Get Free Report)

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.