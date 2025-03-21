Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 1,245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Bombardier Stock Up 0.2 %

BDRBF stock opened at $60.18 on Friday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $39.77 and a 12 month high of $82.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.31.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

