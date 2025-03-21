Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.48. 5,617 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 68,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Boqii Trading Down 9.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boqii

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Boqii by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

