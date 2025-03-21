Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.55% of Janus International Group worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 55,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after buying an additional 46,939 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 790,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Janus International Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,866,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 641,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Stock Down 3.3 %

JBI opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.97. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $15.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

