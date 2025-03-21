Boston Partners Has $14.25 Million Stock Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.13% of Employers worth $14,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Employers by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Employers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Employers

In related news, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,087. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $450,963.24. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Employers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EIG opened at $50.10 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

