Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 818.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,628 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.63% of Byline Bancorp worth $20,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,035,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 70,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after acquiring an additional 51,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,917,000 after purchasing an additional 232,530 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 209.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 410,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 277,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Byline Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE BY opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.41. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $32.89.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.49%.

Byline Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 5th that allows the company to buyback 1,250,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $192,149.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,458.52. This trade represents a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Byline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.