Boston Partners Increases Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Boston Partners raised its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 249,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.26% of Photronics worth $18,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Photronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,217,000 after buying an additional 85,160 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,538,890. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Han Kyung Park sold 11,250 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $267,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,500. The trade was a 9.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,250 shares of company stock worth $2,540,688 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Trading Down 0.4 %

PLAB stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

