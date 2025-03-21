Boston Partners Purchases 354,567 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 569.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 354,567 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.16% of Benchmark Electronics worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,173,000 after purchasing an additional 159,659 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 820,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 133,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 34.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after buying an additional 109,903 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,145,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,709,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.5 %

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on BHE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.