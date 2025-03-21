Boston Partners Purchases 441,413 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.06% of Ero Copper worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 2,172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 55,163 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 775,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 28,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 135,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Ero Copper Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ero Copper Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

