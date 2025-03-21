Boston Partners Sells 519,228 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 519,228 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.25% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 233,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 157.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 306,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 760.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 183,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 162,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE RYAM opened at $5.44 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $358.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RYAM

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.