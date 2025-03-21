Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.
Botswana Diamonds Stock Up 1.0 %
BOD opened at GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Friday. Botswana Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.80.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
