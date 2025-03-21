Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Up 1.0 %

BOD opened at GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Friday. Botswana Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £1.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

