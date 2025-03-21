Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Releases Earnings Results

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.

Botswana Diamonds Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON BOD opened at GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The company has a market cap of £1.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.80. Botswana Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Get Botswana Diamonds alerts:

About Botswana Diamonds

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.