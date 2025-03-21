Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Trading Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 6,568,911 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 3,172,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.21.
Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.
Botswana Diamonds Company Profile
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
