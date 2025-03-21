Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,417 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 715.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $148,808.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 132,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,935.46. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $415,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,029,853.80. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

