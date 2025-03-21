Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $752.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.95 million.
Boyd Group Services Stock Down 2.3 %
BYDGF stock opened at $148.38 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of $140.89 and a 1-year high of $225.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 0.57.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile
