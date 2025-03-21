Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.70.

BRZE stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Braze has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $139,509.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 182,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,002.18. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 8,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $335,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,545.84. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,470 shares of company stock worth $3,841,921. 24.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Braze by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 9,188.9% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 8,436.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Braze by 41.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

