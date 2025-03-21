Brett T. White Sells 109,722 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $1,235,469.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,298.10. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV opened at $11.63 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $859.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 139.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 52,210 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 347,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 36.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 65,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Articles

