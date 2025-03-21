Brett T. White Sells 109,722 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CEO Brett T. White sold 109,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $1,235,469.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,298.10. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of WEAV opened at $11.63 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $859.09 million, a PE ratio of -29.81 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
