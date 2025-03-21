Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.78 and last traded at $83.65, with a volume of 415188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.81.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Brink’s by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

