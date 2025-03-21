Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Cut by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 235,834 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 7.1% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

BMY opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -56.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

