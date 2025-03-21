Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Monetta Financial Services Inc.

Monetta Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Broadcom by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 829.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 350,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $190.54 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.91 billion, a PE ratio of 155.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares in the company, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,168 shares of company stock valued at $40,508,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

