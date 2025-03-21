Brokerages Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Price Target at $57.75

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.75.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,291,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,282,137.85. The trade was a 17.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,032 shares of company stock worth $5,443,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 20.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 908,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,191,000 after purchasing an additional 153,457 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 148,180 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 752,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 902.4% in the third quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 70,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.13%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

