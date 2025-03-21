Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

HR opened at $16.74 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 88,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 221,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 212,740 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

