Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.22% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKD. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,560,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,044 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,076,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 5,116,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,727 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 11.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,826,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,144,000 after purchasing an additional 799,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 475,268 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.