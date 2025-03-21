Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $688,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $121.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

