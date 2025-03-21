BRP (TSE:DOO) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s previous close.
DOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$70.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on BRP from C$100.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BRP from C$91.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$81.85.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
