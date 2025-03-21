Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Position Decreased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $128.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.49 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.30.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

