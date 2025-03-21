BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. BWX Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. FMR LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,754,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,408,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 448,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,379,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,694,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 716,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other BWX Technologies news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. This trade represents a 65.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 45,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $4,900,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,436,613.20. This trade represents a 17.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,625 shares of company stock worth $5,734,145. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWXT opened at $100.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $136.31.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.57%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

