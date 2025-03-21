Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Short Interest Update

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,620,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kyle Gendreau bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,650. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caleres by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,653,000 after buying an additional 50,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,049,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,475,000 after buying an additional 167,326 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Caleres by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,233,000 after buying an additional 46,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caleres during the third quarter valued at $49,783,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of CAL opened at $16.92 on Friday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $568.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Caleres from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAL

About Caleres

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.