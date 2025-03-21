Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $390.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.83.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $29.38 on Friday, hitting $282.93. 1,981,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.25 and a 200 day moving average of $259.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,344.36. The trade was a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,271.63. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,751,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $902,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

