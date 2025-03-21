CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Trading Up 20% – Should You Buy?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 157,406 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 348% from the average daily volume of 35,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
CanAsia Energy Stock Down 16.7 %
The stock has a market cap of C$8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.
About CanAsia Energy
CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.
