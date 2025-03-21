Capricor Therapeutics’ (CAPR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $652.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 4.10. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.87 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 27.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 419.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,806,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,833,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

