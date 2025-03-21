Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Lowered by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $339.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $321.93 and a 52 week high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total transaction of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

