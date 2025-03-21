Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $66.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.