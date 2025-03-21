Cato (NYSE:CATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cato had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

Cato Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Cato stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Cato has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.