Cato (NYSE:CATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Cato had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.
Cato Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of Cato stock opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Cato has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $6.70.
Cato Company Profile
