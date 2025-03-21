Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Cedar Fair Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $36.82. 605,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,457. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.54. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cedar Fair stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

