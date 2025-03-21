Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.76. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 1,544.32%. The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,318.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 137,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,852,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,722 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,707,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $835,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

