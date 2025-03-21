Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centaur Media had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 11.76%.

Centaur Media Stock Performance

CAU traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 25.25 ($0.33). 131,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,253. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Centaur Media has a 1-year low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78).

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.55%.

About Centaur Media

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

