Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centaur Media had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Centaur Media Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CAU traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 25.25 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,253. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Centaur Media has a twelve month low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.16.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.55%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Featured Articles

