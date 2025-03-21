Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.66%. The business had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IPSC opened at $0.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $46.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPSC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Century Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Century Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Century Therapeutics worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

