CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives $153.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.25.

GIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get CGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB

CGI Stock Down 4.7 %

GIB stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.09. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $96.92 and a fifty-two week high of $122.79.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CGI’s payout ratio is 7.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.