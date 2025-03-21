Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
CTHR opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.44.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
