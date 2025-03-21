Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Lifted by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 27.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after purchasing an additional 230,817 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,200,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,868,000 after buying an additional 148,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 288,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,799,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.39.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $362.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $415.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.16 and its 200-day moving average is $354.82.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

