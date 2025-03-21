Chi Fung Cheng Sells 55,000 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,600,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,103,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,219,338.58. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,182,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $4,834,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $4,174,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $4,325,400.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $4,153,200.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $3,742,200.00.

CRDO opened at $46.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.93 and a beta of 2.16. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $86.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.90.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

