Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

Chimerix Trading Up 0.4 %

Chimerix stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,899,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,357. The stock has a market cap of $764.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.32. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Insider Activity at Chimerix

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $33,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,405.56. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $91,175. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMRX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.55 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

