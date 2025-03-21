Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,840,000 after buying an additional 130,629 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Chubb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,424,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Chubb by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CB opened at $294.09 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,044 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,239 shares of company stock worth $14,956,786. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

