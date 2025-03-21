Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This trade represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $108.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

