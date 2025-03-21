Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE OHI opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

